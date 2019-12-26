Marshawn Lynch says nothing but ’You know why I’m here’ over and over about return to Seattle





Marshawn Lynch gave an in-depth interview Thursday about his return to the Seahawks, saying nothing but “You know why I’m here” over and over.

When asked by 710 ESPN Seattle earlier this week about the game plan for the 49ers Lynch conveyed confidence, saying “You know why I’m here.”

Lynch’s contract comes after Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that he doesn’t know how to take care of his running backs.

“I feed them and take care of them, but they keep getting hurt. I promise it’ll be different from now on,” Carroll stated. When asked about Lynch’s return to Seattle, Carroll followed up with, “You know why he’s here.”

Lynch was spotted in Seattle earlier this week buying 45 cases of Sour Skittles in a Shell gas station.