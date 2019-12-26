Colin Kaepernick reveals release date for Nike Knee Pad, The Knee Kaep





Colin Kaepernick’s long awaited Nike Knee Kaeps 1 are almost here.

The athlete-turned-activist took to Twitter Thursday to drum up excitement for the release. The promotional video depicts Kaepernick rising from his knee to unveil the knee pad, adding the caption: “You need to see this. Drop to a knee in comfort Monday, Dec. 30th. #Trueto7.”

The long rumored knee pads are set to sell for $120 per pad and are promised to fit all knee cap sizes. The Nike Knee Kaep 1 will feature an embroidered caricature of the unemployed quarterback. The pad will also display “08 14 16” the date he self-terminated his playing career for going above and beyond the needs of a dying sport.