Home Search 2019 December 26 Colin Kaepernick reveals release date for Nike Knee Pad, The Knee Kaep

Colin Kaepernick reveals release date for Nike Knee Pad, The Knee Kaep

Colin Kaepernick’s long awaited Nike Knee Kaeps 1 are almost here.

The athlete-turned-activist took to Twitter Thursday to drum up excitement for the release. The promotional video depicts Kaepernick rising from his knee to unveil the knee pad, adding the caption: “You need to see this. Drop to a knee in comfort Monday, Dec. 30th. #Trueto7.”

The long rumored knee pads are set to sell for $120 per pad and are promised to fit all knee cap sizes. The Nike Knee Kaep 1 will feature an embroidered caricature of the unemployed quarterback. The pad will also display “08 14 16” the date he self-terminated his playing career for going above and beyond the needs of a dying sport.

Nick Coffman
Josh Gordon: Athlete or drug-lete?Marshawn Lynch says nothing but ’You know why I'm here’ over and over about return to Seattle
You Might Also Like
 
 
Nick Coffman
16 hours ago Breaking!, NFL, West, , , ,
*/