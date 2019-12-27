Home Search 2019 December 27 Generous family pays off layaway debts for JaMarcus Russell

A family has paid off the layaway debts for former Raider JaMarcus Russell at a WalMart in Mobile, Ala.

Russell’s list of layaway items included a PlayStation 4 with a copy of Madden 2020, a ninja blender, two 20-pound dumbbells, and an unopened audio book copy of “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey, which combined to bring his layaway debt total to $400.

The family, who has requested to remain anonymous, said they are Raiders fans wanted to thank Russell for being a big part of getting their favorite team moved to Las Vegas.

