Bill Belichick denies spying allegations while dangling from rope in secured vault





While suspended above a weight sensitive floor in a maximum security intelligence compound, Bill Belichick repeatedly denied all accusations of spying on the Bengals’ sidelines earlier this month.

“The video team has nothing to do with our football operations,” Belichick stated from the temperature regulated stronghold. “All I can do is put my team in the best position to win a football game,” he added.

When asked whether or not he thought the accusations were warranted regarding the teams’ history of incidents, Belichick ominously enrobed his hood and slithered back up the rope into the air ducts. He made no further comments.

Image by Joel N