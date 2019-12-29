Joe Burrow channels Bill Belichick: ‘We’re on to Cincinnati’





The LSU Tigers just handed the Oklahoma Sooners a Madden-type loss, 63-28. Joe Burrow threw for seven first-half touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the third. After the final whistle blew, Burrow said in a Belichick like voice “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

In other news, Jalen Hurts plans to fight for another year of eligibility as he is transferring to LSU next fall.

Ed Orgeron said he is focused on the National Championship game, but plans to go back to his career as a voice actor for The Muppets.