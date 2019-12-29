Home Search 2019 December 29 Blackhawks GM goes back in time to retrieve 2015 team

Despite being told the technology doesn’t exist, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman has discovered the ability to time travel. Using wormhole theory, Bowman is working to bring back the 2015 Stanley Cup team to help salvage this troubling season.

When asked if there is any concern about altering the timeline, like in the movie “Butterfly Effect,” Bowman reassured the public.

“I am hiring an assistant to shield the players from seeing any news or pop culture while traveling back in time,” said Bowman. “And with the old team back, we are pretty sure we can get away with charging more for our thousands of unsold tickets for the rest of the season.”

