The news that Kyle Schwarber and the Cubs were likely parting ways had barely broke when Dante Deiana’s phone started lighting up.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Deiana, the Cubs in-house DJ. “One guy after the next was texting me trying to claim Schwarber’s walk-up music for next season.”

Deiana wouldn’t provide more details but said Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” was a slightly more popular request than Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality.”

“I was surprised because those songs are from before some guys on the team were born,” said Deiana. “What was even more surprising is that one guy requested the song of someone who’s still on the team.”