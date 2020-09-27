Cubs 3B Kris Bryant has taken himself out of the lineup Sunday following his postgame “potty mouth” Saturday when he said in response to social media critics “I don’t give a shit.”

“I can’t tell you how ashamed I am,” said Bryant, who reportedly never uses foul language. “In an effort to learn from my potty mouth, I have decided to suspend myself for Sunday’s game against the White Sox.”

Bryant said he hasn’t yet decided if he’d return for the playoffs.

“That was a pretty terrible infraction on my part,” said Bryant, who went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday night’s game. “I finally figured out how to swing the bat and now I’m dealing with a lifetime of disgrace for dropping the S-word. Life just isn’t fair sometimes.”