In a game full of big hits for the Cubs Friday night, none were more noteworthy than the three-run HR Willson Contreras hit in the third inning of his team’s 10-0 drubbing of the White Sox. It wasn’t because it put the Cubs up 4-0; it was the majestic bat flip he punctuated it with. In fact, the bat actually went much farther than the ball, landing three hours later and 17 miles south in suburban Harvey.

“Here I was, in my backyard enjoying a cold one while arguing with my wife about some stupid shit and this baseball bat comes out of nowhere and lodges in my front yard,” said Frank Steinmetz of Harvey. “Sure enough, it flew in all the way from Sox Park.”

Like most of his neighbors, Steinmetz is a Sox fan and didn’t take too kindly to Contreras’ antics.

“Hell yeah I was pissed when that Cubs guy did that shit, and I was glad when they drilled him later in the game,” said Steinmetz. “Who’s he think he is, Timmy Anderson?”