White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter against the Pirates last night and an estimated 100,000 people are already claiming to have seen it live — despite no fans being in attendance due to Covid-19 limitations.

“Yup, I was right there, in section 658,” said Bill Poole of Naperville, citing a Guaranteed Rate Field section that does not exist. “Lucas was really mowing them down last night.”

NBC Sports Chicago polled its viewers on their supposed attendance at the game and were able to extrapolate that 100,000 Sox fans — some from as far away as Texas — claim to have seen it live.

“This happens all the time with fans in general, not just Sox fans,” said NBC Chicago’s Chuck Garfien. “But I did once meet a Sox who claimed to be at all the 2005 World Series games, Buehrle’s perfect game, Disco Demolition and the 1919 Black Sox Series. He was only in his 40s so I have no idea how he could pull that off.”