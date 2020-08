Earlier this week, Ozzie Guillen went public with his hatred of Nick Swisher during Swisher’s one season with the White Sox. Today, Swisher responded.

“Fuck that guy,” said Swisher. “Seriously. Fuck him.”

Reminded that Guillen made a name for himself by winning the World Series in 2005 with the White Sox, Swisher held steadfast.

“Nope. Seriously, fuck that guy,” said Swisher. “He sucks.”