In a team stocked with heavy hitters but poor fielders, Eloy Jimenez is on pace to make history as the league’s first Gold Glove winner as a designated hitter.

“Anyone who’s watched me play an inning in the outfield knows I’m not destined for that,” said Jimenez. “But on our team, no one can play a position so I’ve not had a chance to DH once this year.”

Jimenez added than whenever he’s able to play a game at DH — because his team have six or seven starters who are worse fielders than him — he’s confident he can be the first-ever MLB player to win a Gold Glove as a designated hitter.

Article suggested on Facebook by John Heckler (seriously, that’s his last name)