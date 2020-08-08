Some of the self-proclaimed “best fans in baseball” are convinced there’s more than meets the eye behind their favorite team’s major Coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m telling you man, you have to think about the full story,” said Cardinals fan Pat McCurty of surburan St. Charles, Mo. “Someone on the Cubs found a way to get somebody with the Cardinals infected with the virus and then spread it to others on the team.”

The Cardinals were scheduled to resume play Friday at home against the Cubs after more than a weeklong hiatus but the weekend series got called off after another member of the team had tested positive.

“This is just the kind of thing the dirty Cubs would do to try to gain an advantage against our Cards,” said McCurty. “It’s definitely not because any players or staff from our team would be flouting the guidelines. That is just inconceivable.”