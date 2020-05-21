The Oakland A’s have refused to pay their annual $1.2 million rent for their stadium. Some have speculated that the refusal of payment is because of the financial struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but Oakland’s owner, John J. Fisher cleared things up to reporters Thursday.

“The Coliseum is a fucking piece of shit,” Fisher said. “If I owned an apartment building that looked like the shit stadium we play in, I would feel too guilty to charge any rent. It looks like a building where the mob goes to hide their dead bodies because they know no one in their right mind would ever go there.”

The RingCentral Coliseum is one of many stadiums throughout the nation that will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“I can’t wait until they blow that shit up,” said Fisher. “Then I might pay some damn rent.”