The Walking Taco, Wrigley House Chips and Short Rib Disco Fries are just a few of the items the Chicago Cubs are offering for carry-out or delivery during the Illinois stay-at-home order.

The brainchild of Cubs president Crane Kenney, various Cubs employees will personally deliver to your door.

“The food at Wrigley Field is the best in the city and fans crave it in the offseason,” said Kenney. “Besides, we can use the money.”

Among those making deliveries are infielder David Bote and catcher-first baseman Victor Caratini.

“As you know, we believe in second chances,” Kenney said. “So you just might see former Cub Addison Russell pull up to your door in his Mini-Cooper and hand over your Chick-Ago sandwich.”

Kenney also appealed to those ordering food: “Please make sure to generously tip your driver. Like 4,000 percent please.”