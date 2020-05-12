Today’s Wellness Check is with John Burks, a friend of Brad’s who happens to be black. Brad and John usually wind up talking about race when they spend time together so now that no one can see each other in person, a Wellness Check seemed appropriate. Listen here!

In this Wellness Check, Brad and John talk about John’s Detroit roots, what white privilege means to John, the time John got called the N-word by a white guy, how John feels threatened and threatening just walking down the street, why John thinks COVID-19 is impacting minority and poor populations more severely than white and affluent areas, and much more.



