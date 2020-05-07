In a stunning survey of 1,200 people who identified as White Sox fans, 55 percent said they are more concerned about pitcher Michael Kopech’s Tommy John surgically repaired arm than they are about contracting coronavirus.

“I ain’t worried about getting no Cornyvitis,” Jerry Palack of the Midway neighborhood wrote in the SurveyMonkey study.

“Whenever it is that we start the season, it’s Michael’s arm that’s more important than me getting some goofy-assed flu,” the 28-year-old said.

Forty-nine percent of survey participants said they are angry because the Hall of Fame induction of broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson will be postponed until 2021.

“I’m pissed,” Maria Lopez of Orland Park wrote. “The hubby and I planned to go to Cooperstown to see the Hawk get his due. I guess we’ll spend our vacation time shopping on Rakuten and going to the Horseshoe Casino if they ever open that place up again.”

The remaining six percent of fans surveyed said they want Kenny Williams to reveal what he really does in his job.