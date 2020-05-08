Today’s Wellness Check is with Kiley Enmark, who helps run three hot yoga studios in Chicago and is always down to have a good time. That second quality is probably why she and Brad have become very good friends over the years. Listen here!

In this Wellness Check, Kiley and Brad talk about how Kiley’s 105F yoga studios have quickly evolved during the quarantine to offer livestreaming classes for people around the world, Kiley’s collegiate soccer career, her “Rookie of the Year” award at The Heckler’s Spring Training trip this year, how she’s apparently on a first-name basis with Flo Rida and Rob Gronkowski, and much more.

