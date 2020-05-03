A day after partying on a boat in the Florida panhandle, Bears LB Roquan Smith couldn’t figure out if the sickness he was feeling was due to a hangover or coronavirus.

“So I’ve got a headache and slight fever, which I guess could be either,” said Smith, while researching COVID-19 symptoms online. “No running nose, but I did sneeze earlier … “

Smith said that if he is sick he was sure about the decision he made.

“Dude, partying with pornstars on a boat in Florida after six weeks of being cooped up in quarantine?” asked Smith. “Yeah, totally worth it.”