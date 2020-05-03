In what’s becoming a weekly feature, Brad checks in with Heckler mascot and occasional spokesperson Chug-Chug the Comeback Clown in his quarantine bunker located somewhere on Chicago’s North Side. Listen here!

This weekend’s conversation recaps Heckler news from the previous week. Unfortunately Chug-Chug is only capable of discussing Cubs-related news so he doesn’t offer much about The Last Dance, Brad’s Wellness Check with Peanut Tillman or Alex Smith’s disgusting leg injury. He does, however, have plenty to say about the Wellness Check Brad did with Matt Szczur as well as Chug-Chug’s efforts to get the Cubs to replace the Wrigley Field grass with blue turf from Empire.