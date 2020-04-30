The stay at home order is hurting everyone differently.

“I just want to wash a fucking stain out,” said Judy Walters of Oak Springs, Iowa. “I want to bake brownies and rice krispy treats and give them to my kid and his friends after a hard fought match. Win or lose, I just want them to eat my fucking baked goods.”

Walters is not alone.

“I just want to pick up my daughter and her friends and drop them at their fucking Karate class,” said Sally Walding of Rock Falls, Minnesota. “I’ve thrown out an unimaginable amount of rice krispy treats. I just can’t stop making them for my daughter’s friends who just aren’t here.”

Both moms remain determined to stay strong for their families. And they will do it one cookie at a time.