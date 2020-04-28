Chicago Tribune writer Paul Sullivan broke a story Tuesday about former Cubs player Eric Karros documenting, through video, part of the 2003 baseball season.

The Cubs lost to the Florida Marlins in seven games in the 2003 NLCS.

Highlights from Game 6 include video of manager Dusty Baker, distracted by the “Bartman incident,” failing to remove pitcher Mark Prior in the eighth inning. Prior surrendered five runs in the inning in a losing effort.

“Man, I was messed up,” Baker said on the tape. “I went back to my locker because I ran out of toothpicks.”

“When I got back, we were getting our asses kicked. I was surprised to see Prior still pitching.”

In one segment, outfielder Moises Alou tells Karros that he toughened his hands by “peesing on them.” An incredulous Karros is lead into the bathroom with Alou demonstrating his technique to the Cubs first baseman.

“See here,” Alou said, holding up his hands. “Like concrete.”

In another revealing segment, Alou, known for being the team’s prankster, shits in Sammy Sosa’s hat.