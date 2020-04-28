“There isn’t a bigger Cubs fan than me,” alleged actor/comedian Jim Belushi told WGN-TV News.

Belushi, who hasn’t lived in Chicago since the late 1970s, pines for Cubs baseball, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just give me one more shot at singing the seventh inning stretch and I promise I’ll never do another crapfest of a TV series again.”

Jeff Garlin, star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is even more emphatic.

“I’ll die without Cubs baseball,” Garlin said. “I’d even stay in a 2-star hotel by Midway Airport just to go to Wrigley.”

Comedian Tom Dreesen voiced sincerity about not seeing his team play. “When I left the city in 1969, it was because the ’69 team broke my heart. Of course, I also left because I don’t have the talent to make it in Chicago,” Dreesen said.

“Thank goodness Frank Sinatra hired me to brush his toupee every day, or I never would have worked in show business.”