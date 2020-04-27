Today’s Wellness Re-Check is with Joe Johnson from Obvious Shirts. We first checked in with Joe a few weeks back to see how the quarantine was treating him. Listen here!

The good news is that people are still buying shirts and Joe is raising quite a bit of money for COVID-19-related charitable efforts.

Brad and Joe also talked about Joe’s efforts to keep his business moving despite the pandemic, how emails and social posts from angry customers really bother him, why he has to be careful with certain shirt designs now that his business is as popular as it is. the partnership he’s working on with ESPN-1000’s Marc Silverman after he was diagnosed with lymphoma recently, Joe and Brad’s first sports memories, and much more.

Follow Obvious Shirts at obviousshirts.com.