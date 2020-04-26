Some things just seem impossible.

“I’ve been at this for months,” Dennis Rodman said. “I’ve asked smart people, I’ve googled it, I’ve tried a bunch of different ways. It just can’t be done. I have found that you can put a saddle on a bunch of things. A horse, a cow, a kitchen table, a chair. I’ve done them all. But at the end of the day, I just don’t think you can put a saddle on a Mustang.”

While Rodman is frustrated, he is still determined to make it work. That is why he is a Hall-of-Famer in NBA champion.