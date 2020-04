Brad and Chug-Chug check in with Jen and Joe Malonecki. Listen and watch here!

Among the many topics discussed: Brad’s invitation to join the Illuminati, our discovery of a FB page called “ChugHub,” advice for Brad before getting his hair clippered, feedback from last week’s episode, Chug-Chug’s Earth Day tips and thoughts for redesigning Wrigley Field, Joe’s troubles at home (both with his neighbor’s WiFi and his wife South Side Gina, Jen’s issues with White Claw, and much more.