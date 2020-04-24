Today’s Wellness Check is with Joe Malonecki, The Heckler’s one-time South Side correspondent. Listen here!

It’s been a long time since Brad and Joe last talked so there was a lot to catch up on.

Joe apparently was unaware there was a quarantine, so that was a big learning experience for him. He also doesn’t seem too sure of what a podcast is.

Joe also talked about his buddy Harvey from Lemont (or is it Lemont from Harvey?), his love life (South Side Tina has been replaced by South Side Gina), his numerous kids, failed job experiences, how they steal signs on the South Side, his efforts to get an AJ Pierzynski outside Guaranteed Rate Field, and much much more. Follow Joe on FB.