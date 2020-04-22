“Man, I’m ecstatic,” Michael Jordan told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after viewing the first two episodes of “The Last Dance,” destined to become a sports documentary classic.

“I never dreamed that it would be this good,” the Miami, FL resident said.

With the remaining eight episodes scheduled for the next four Sunday evenings on ESPN, Jordan, who owns several profitable businesses, couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for the future of the NBA.

“I’m so pumped for the league,” said Jordan. “After seeing the documentary, I want to buy an NBA franchise as soon as one becomes available.”

“I just wish my home state of North Carolina, Charlotte Hornets, were for sale.”