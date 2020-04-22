Bill Belichick has traded another inactive Patriot, dealing deceased TE Aaron Hernandez to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick on Wednesday.

“The Raiders are thin at the tight end position and since they missed out on Gronkowski, I figured I’d offer them up another guy who isn’t currently playing for us,” said Belichick. “And with them moving to Vegas this year, they were excited about having a guy with the, um, unsavory past of Aaron.”

Belichick said he is currently in talks to trade several other inactive Patriots throughout the league, including Tedy Bruschi, Craig James, Andre Tippett, Irving Fryar and Tony Eason.