Today’s Wellness Check is with Anthony Spina. Anthony and Brad first met five or six years ago when Anthony was working in marketing for Old Style and PBR. Listen here!

Brad and Anthony collaborated on a few events and had a lot of fun. During that time, Anthony launched the Chicago Pizza Summit, which has been hugely popular. Anthony then started working on marketing for White Claw, which was also a wild ride. Along the way, he’s amassed more than 40,000 Instagram followers. He’s now working on co-launching his own marketing venture called Sign of the Times, which he shares with us. Follow Anthony on Instagram and on LinkedIn.