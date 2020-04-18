At this point it is no secret that Joe Buck has accepted $1 million to commentate live porn webcams. It didn’t take long for fans to once again give Buck a hard time.

“I cannot stand him,” said long-time Yankees fan and avid Pornhub user, Don Tripper. “The only thing I love more than my Yankees is my porn, and Joe Buck ruins that too. He’s just so one-sided.”

“Jamie Coxxxx has always been my favorite porn star,” said long-time Pornhub platinum member, Greg Dorsey. “But Joe Buck always roots against her. What’s his beef anyway? Give that guy a job without so much on the line.”

“People get mad because I don’t actively root for their porn star,” said Buck. “But I am just trying to be neutral. That is what I get paid for. And maybe I am wrong but I don’t see porn as just winners and losers, it’s a cooperative game. If done correctly everyone goes home happy.”

Fox Sports and every other major network habe encouraged their broadcasters to follow in Buck’s footsteps to stay sharp during this strange offseason.