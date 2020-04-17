Today’s Wellness Check guest is Cubs mega-fan Paul Dzien who’s taken the love of his team to a new level, launching Crawly’s Cubhouse and building a pretty solid following on social media (Twitter in particular). Listen here!

Paul told Brad about giving Miguel Montero his World Series ring at the 2017 on-field ceremony, getting threatened with an ass-kicking by an 89-year-old Tommy Lasorda, his partnership with Pat Hughes, his boatload of appearances on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Beer Money” trivia show, and much more.