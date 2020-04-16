Today’s Wellness Check guest is Brett Taylor, who founded Bleacher Nation and has been doing it full-time for roughly a decade. Listen here!

He’s built a huge following thanks to his thorough and never-ending coverage of the Cubs. In the last few years he’s added several full-time staffers and Bears and Bulls coverage to the mix.

He and Brad had a super-interesting conversation about how he’s handling the quarantine personally and professionally, the roots of Bleacher Nation, how we should handle all the speculation about what a shortened MLB season might look like, how he has “sources” but doesn’t break much news himself, his thoughts on things like the 2020 Cubs before the quarantine, robot umps, a universal DH, whether Rob Manfred is a genius or an idiot, the three-batter minimum, the time he emailed The Heckler about writing for us and we apparently never responded, what he’d sacrifice for the quarantine to end ASAP, and much more.

If you don’t already, follow Bleacher Nation on Facebook.com, Twitter, Instagram and check out BleacherNation.com.