https://youtu.be/xRaRDgHuoas

The 2020 NCAA Tournament might not have happened but the memories of what could have been can live on forever with this commemorative four-part documentary series the whole family can enjoy. “March Madness 2020: Wild Speculations.”

Relive for the first time the amazing memories of when that 12 seeded school whose name you can’t quite remember danced their way to the Elite 8 on the backs of five gritty white dudes and Sister Jean’s friend, Donna.

Watch every single buzzer beater that could have definitely happened in stunning 4D!

Did Duke get bounced in the first round like everyone hoped? Was this the year a 16-seed finally won it all? Did Bob Huggins go rogue and throw away his sweat suit for a real suit? Would any of it have mattered considering the winning team’s title probably would have been vacated anyway?

Download today for only $6.99 so you can join us as we speculate wildly on what’s happening in an alternate universe where you lost $10 on your bracket rather than your day job.

And if you download now and we’ll throw in a replica championship trophy with the engraving, “We hope it’s not Kansas,” completely free!

And that’s not all. If you refer a friend you both get matching scarves from Sister Jean and her friend Donna’s scarf collections at no additional cost. Look at how incredibly old and frail they are!

How can we afford to offer all of this at such a low price? It’s simple, we’ve been profiting off of the free labor from our athletes for decades!

So download our documentary series today, a $3 value for only $6.99! It’ll be the best deal you’ll see all quarantine. And if you are one of the first 100 customers we will send you one, single ply roll of toilet paper from one of our countless empty stadiums just because we can! It’s like gold for your butt. Use code GOLDBUTT immediately to secure your roll.

“March Madness 2020: Wild Speculations.” Don’t delay, download today!