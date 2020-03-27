Whoa Nellie, did Day 1 of The Heckler’s Second-Best Sports Town have some upsets! Top seeds New York (Overrated Bracket) and Boston (Insufferable Bracket) were both beaten by ‘Anywhere Else.’ Meanwhile, in the Moronic Bracket, top seed Los Angeles held on to beat Las Vegas and top seed Pittsburgh routed Portland.

Day 1 Results

Anywhere Else 76 percent

New York 24 percent



Anywhere Else 65 percent

Boston 35 percent



Los Angeles 53 percent

Las Vegas 47 percent



Pittsburgh 72 percent

Portland 28 percent



Day 2 Schedule

2. Philadelphia vs. 7. Green Bay/Milwaukee

2. Dallas vs. 7. St. Louis

2. Washington D.C. vs. 7. Charlotte

2. Oakland vs. 7. San Antonio



Vote on Twitter now!



Also, apologies to Cleveland for not making the bracket. Blame our commissioner Joakim Noah.