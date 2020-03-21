Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team will pick up where it ended the 2019 season by continuing to shelter in place during the 2020 season.

“We found great success in sheltering in place in 2019,” Nagy said. “This strategy worked particularly well in our 26-3 loss to Kansas City when we spent half of the game watching Patrick Mahomes run all over the field.”

Nagy is confident that newly acquired self-quarantine specialists TE Jimmy Graham and QB Nick Foles will fit nicely based on their 2019 play.

Regarding the offense, the coach said quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and running backs Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery will extend the self-quarantine they began last July in training camp.

In addition, linebacker Khalil Mack and O-lineman Charles Leno Jr. are expected to retain social distance while on the field by staying at least six feet away from opponents as they did for most of 2019.

Nagy said he will self-isolate, as was his practice during the Bears’ 8 win and 8 loss season.