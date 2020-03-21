We’re a week into the quarantine so we figured we’d check in with some friends to see how they’re doing. Listen here!

Brad caught up with our first-ever repeat guest Rick Telander and talked about a ton of stuff.

Among the topics: making a Long Island Ice Tea with Dr. Pepper, Joe Pepitone’s wig (with a casual Roger Maris name-drop that Brad totally missed), how Brad mispronounces “nuclear,” how Rick grew up in fear his town of Peoria would get nuked by the Soviets, stock market tips, the 2016 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game Rick most recently watch, the Christian Laettner 30 for 30, “Mad Men,” and a ton more.

