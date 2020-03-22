Quarantine continues so Brad checked in with Ethan from The Heckler. Listen here!

We talked about the technology problems we’re having today with our botched Facebook Live attempt and how Brad almost forgot to record the podcast. We also talked about NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner doing the #1PushUpChallenge, how whirlyball and laser tag are awesome and that we can’t wait to play them once the quarantine is over, the national run on toilet paper, Jamal Murray’s supposed Instagram hack, and much more.



