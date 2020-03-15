With the MLB season on an hiatus of unknown length, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein announced he’s quitting his job to focus on becoming an epidemiologist which has long been his secret fallback career.

“Few people know this about me, but I’ve always been fascinated with diseases and medicine in general,” said Epstein. “I considered studying epidemiology or maybe even brain surgery at Yale but decided to focus on something much more important … baseball operations.”

Epstein’s departure is effective immediately and he’ll focus his entire attention on the solving the coronavirus pandemic currently gripping much of the world.

“Yeah, it’s dark times, but not darker than what I inherited in 2002 in Boston and 2011 in Chicago,” said Epstein. “And I pulled off miracles in both those situations. Why not one more?”