Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self expressed his disappointment that the NCAA tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

As one of the oldest and most storied programs in college basketball, Rock Chalk fans typically flock to host arenas to cheer on their squad. Self has used the tournament not only as a showcase of his talented teams, but as a recruitment tool for future Jayhawks.

“Whether we’re winning the national title or losing to Bucknell in the first round, the NCAA tournament is the best time of year,” said Self. “For those recruits sitting behind our bench, there’s always some ‘extra incentive’ to cheer for the Jayhawks.”

While March Madness weather can often be unpredictable, Self and his coaching staff have in recent years used the month as a time to “make it rain.”

“With the whole coronavirus thing wiping out the tournament, we’re going to have to get really creative this year,” said Self. “I might even solicit the advice of Bruce Pearl and Kelvin Sampson to see how they’re going to navigate this unusual recruiting dilemma we’ve been presented with.”