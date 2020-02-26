Join 2016 champs Miguel Montero and John Mallee in Old Town Scottsdale Thursday with The Heckler





JUST CONFIRMED: We will be joined by 2016 champs Miguel Montero and hitting coach John Mallee, co-sponsored by the good folks from Club 400.



Join your friends from The Heckler Thursday, Feb. 27 in Old Town Scottsdale for a legendary “Welcome Back Baseball” Pub Crawl. We’ll be visiting three great Old Town Scottsdale hot spots with some food and your first round or two of drinks included in the price. Sign up HERE.

If you want to join us for some games and tailgates this weekend, click here to sign up.