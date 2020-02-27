Giolito’s jersey retirement ceremony to follow shutout over Royals next month





“No White Sox player will ever wear number 27 again,” team GM Rick Hahn told local scribes at a press conference to announce the retirement of the jersey of pitcher Lucas Giolito on March 26, the day of the team’s home opener against Kansas City.

With a lifetime record of 27 wins and 26 losses, an ERA of 4.51 and WHIP of 1.26, some say Giolito is the Sox best hurler since Ed Cicotte in 1919.

Hahn said that the jersey ceremony will take place immediately after Giolito’s shutout win over the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“He deserves this honor,” Hahn said. “What Lucas has accomplished is truly historic, even better than Juan Pizarro’s magical years in the 1960s.”

In addition, Hahn said that the jersey of Dallas Keuchel will be retired in July after the hurler is named to the American League All-Star team.