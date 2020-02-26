Bowman realizes he acquired the wrong Subban





Stan Bowman knew he made a mistake just a few minutes after meeting his newly acquired goalie Malcolm Subban.

“Holy shit,” said Bowman. “That’s not PK. It’s his brother. Why didn’t anybody tell me he had a brother?”

Bowman had hoped he had acquired Malcolm’s brother PK Subban, a perennial All-Star defenceman. It’s another embarrassing moment for Bowman, who’s not experienced any joy in his job in the nearly five years since they last won a Stanley Cup.

“God, this is awful,” said Bowman. “I could have just looked up the Subban family on Wikipedia.”

Added Bowman: “And then I would have learned there’s another Subban in the minors. Thank god we didn’t get that guy.”