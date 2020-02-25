Morrow shut down after getting coronavirus





Cubs Pitcher Brandon Morrow suffered another setback from his attempted Major League comeback Monday when team trainers diagnosed the reliever with a “mild” case of coronavirus. Morrow, who signed a $30 million contract to be the Cubs’ closer in 2018 has battled a variety of arm and elbow ailments over the past two years.



Although the diagnosis represented another obstacle in his attempted comeback, Morrow remained optimistic.

“They’re going to shut me down for a little while, but I still think I can be back on the active roster by Opening Day or just a few days after, or at least by May 1, no later than All-Star Break, for sure,” a confident Morrow said. “This just means that I will be well-rested for pennant race or the playoffs”



Morrow told reporters that he was glad to get the diagnosis of the flu-like disease early, so trainers could start an antibiotic treatment that might also help combat his chronic case of Ebola.