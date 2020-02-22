Cubs sign ‘innovative’ deal to broadcast games above urinals at Chuck E. Cheese





The TV deals keep rolling in for the Cubs who today announced their new Marquee Sports Network will be broadcast above urinals at all 17 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants in the Chicagoland area.

“This is huge for us,” said Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs who still don’t yet have a deal with Comcast to broadcast their games. “Wrigley Field is much like Chuck E. Cheese — a place where a kid can be a kid — so there are a lot of synergies between these two American institutions.”

Kenney added that similar “innovative” deals are in the works.

“We’re in talks with Hooters and Tilted Kilt to not only broadcast our content above the urinals but also the back of toilet stalls,” said Kenney. “I’ve never eaten at either of those places, though a lot of our players date their waitresses and they tell me that after eating there you spend a lot of time on the toilet, which will give us a captured audience when we put TVs in the stalls there.”