Bulls to use ‘Space Jam’ talent-stealing basketball at All-Star Game

The Bulls are hosting the 2020 NBA All-Star game this weekend and with some of the league’s top players coming to town, the sad-sack franchise is planning to steal the All-Stars’ talents by employing the talent-stealing tactics from “Space Jam.”

Some of the talents that are interesting the most, Trae Young’s three-point shot, Luka Doncic’s crafty moves and LeBron James’ legacy.

The games are set to begin this weekend and hopefully, will be the catalyst to a successful second half of the season for the Bulls who will look nothing like they currently do after some talent has finally been added to the roster.

