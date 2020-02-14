Ric Flair to host new proposed MLB Playoff Selection Show





Earlier this week, Rob Manfred proposed a new MLB playoff format that includes a selection show, where the top seeds in each league choose who they want to play in the divisional round. Even though the unpopular proposal has a ways to go before being approved, casting for the selection show has already begun.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair was the first to agree to the potential job, as Manfred said he “believes this will attract more fans outside of baseball.”

After his rant on Twitter, Reds ace Trevor Bauer was quoted saying “Why not just have a ‘Tables, Ladders, and Chairs’ match replace the World Series? maybe make the NLCS a Hell in a Cell match while we’re at it? Better yet, Vince McMahon would probably do a better job than Manfred so let’s just integrate.”