Heckler Video: Rick Telander on riding the rails, writing the 15th-best sports book of all time, the Cubs, Michael Jordan, much more





Rick Telander talks with Brad and Ethan at V’s Barbershop in Bucktown about a wide ranging list of topics: riding the rails in his youth, the time Michael Jordan’s mom made him pancakes, being drafted by the Chiefs in 1971, writing one of the best sports books of all time, whether the Ricketts family is good for the Cubs, and much much more.

More info:

Fans in Cool Places Drinking Beer Podcast

Rick’s columns

V’s Barbershop

All our Fans in Cool Places Drinking Beer videos

Here are some clips if you don’t feel like watching the whole thing: