Manfred’s wife files for divorce after he calls her ‘pile of skin and bones’





The hits keep coming for Rob Manfred. Two days after the MLB Commissioner referred to the World Series trophy as “a piece of metal,” Manfred’s wife Colleen filed for divorce after he was quoted calling her “a pile of skin and bones” in an interview.

“Sure, I love my wife,” said Manfred, “but at the end of the day, she’s just a pile of skin and bones like the rest of us.”

Mrs. Manfred was reportedly incredulous and immediately filed for divorce for her husband of 37 years. She is said to have thought highly enough of Rob, but has grown tired of his poor decision-making in the last few years.

“I guess I have a lot in common with baseball fans,” said Colleen. “It’s just too bad for them that it’s not as easy for them to break up with Rob as it is for me.”