Some things Gerrit Cole’s annual salary is worth more than





Everyone has heard by now how that hero to the downtrodden, Mr. Scott Boras, has selflessly and–as many would say–Boras-ly negotiated a $324 million/nine-year deal with the Yankees for free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.

That’s an average annual value of $36 million the grumpy ex-Pirate. So, for fun, we’ve done some highly detailed and deep research dives into what that annual salary is worth more than. Here are some of them:

The Marlins (not including Derek Jeter’s parting gift baskets)

El Chapo

Alaska

The New England Patriots video department’s budget

Baby Yoda Christmas toy sales

The total valuation of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

The combined budget of Space Force and Presidential Hair System maintenance

LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Marv Albert (“YEEESSSS!!!!!” I mean, “NOOOOO!!!!!!”)

The Alabama football department

Snoop Dogg’s “medical” supplies

The Heckler’s tab at Heavenly Bodies